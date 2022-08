A preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Saturday afternoon just east of Alum Rock, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit just before 1 p.m. was centered about 6.2 miles from Alum Rock and about 9.9 miles from San Jose, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

#BREAKING A preliminary magnitude magnitude 3.1 earthquake just rattled the area east of Alum Rock in Santa Clara County. No reports of and damage this is the picture of our ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ ⁩ seismometer showing the quake. pic.twitter.com/z9NvxuM3ft — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) August 27, 2022