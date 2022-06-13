East Palo Alto Senior Center to Reopen After COVID-19 Hiatus

The East Palo Alto Senior Center will be reopening next Friday after shutting down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Saturday.

The Senior Center, located at 560 Bell St., will resume all operations, programs and services, according to the city.

"No one ever expected that a pandemic would occur nor that it would last over two years," said Millicent Grant, executive director of the center. "Thankfully, the senior center had and continues to provide food for the seniors that are shut-in."

East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica was equally as excited about the reopening. "With this joint reopening, we will strengthen the collaboration of city, county and Senior Center Incorporated to provide more services to our multicultural senior community."

The official reopening will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be a ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with musical performances and a recognition of senior honorees. Food and drinks will be provided.

The mayor will be in attendance, along with other elected county officials, East Palo Alto City Council members, and seniors, of course.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks despite their vaccination status. Social distancing will also be respected.