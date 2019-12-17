Food and Dining

Eataly Italian Marketplace Coming to San Jose

By Mandela Linder

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The wildly popular Italian store and restaurant chain Eataly has announced that it will be opening its first Northern California location in the Bay Area in 2021.

The chain, which began in Italy in 2007, will open its new 51,000 square-foot store at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose.

The three-story marketplace will house a variety of Italian restaurants, cafés, educational experiences and bars featuring cheese, wine, gelato, espresso and more.

“Welcoming the Bay Area’s first Eataly will make Westfield Valley Fair a truly unique dining destination and a ‘must visit’ for residents from across Northern California and around the world,” said Jean-Marie Tritant, the president of the company that owns Westfield Valley Fair.

Eataly said in a statement that it is “focused on providing high-quality, sustainable products” in the world’s largest Italian retail and dining experience. The chain currently has 40 stores nationwide, with one in LA.

