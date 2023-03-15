fentanyl

Fentanyl Overdoses Spike at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County sheriffs are dealing with a spike in fentanyl overdoses at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas.

The problem has been so bad in the last week, it has sent more than a dozen inmates and a handful of guards who were treating them, to the hospital.

Doctors say all are expected to make a full recovery.

Searches and welfare checks have been stepped up since the first cases were reported.

