Firefighters in San Jose responded Sunday afternoon to a brush fire near Rocksprings Park.

The blaze was reported about 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Rock Springs and Needles drives.

The area is off Senter Road and Phelan Avenue.

#BREAKING Grassfire burning in San Jose at Needles Drive and Rock Springs Drive. @SJFD on scene. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/iqvURYLL8O — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) July 11, 2021

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.