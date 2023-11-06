Former San Jose Jr. Sharks coach arrested for sexual assault of a minor, child pornography

San Jose police arrested a former San Jose Jr. Sharks coach for alleged sexual assault of a minor and child pornography, the department said Monday.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Whitmer, a former head coach and skills coach for the Jr. Sharks. On Friday, Sharks Sports & Entertainment confirmed the arrest of a former coach, but did not identify Whitmer.

The company also added that the person arrested had not been part of the program since May of this year.

"None of these extremely serious allegations were brought forth to our organization while he was involved with the program," Sharks Sports & Entertainment said in a statement.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police said the assaults happened at Sharks Ice rink and at Whitmer’s home in San Jose.

The suspect was arrested Thursday at his current home in Denver, Colorado, police said.

He was booked into the Denver Colorado Main Jail for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and possession of child pornography, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department via email: 3657@sanjoseca.gov or 408-900-6564, or Sergeant Pierce at 408-537-1397 or 3415@sanjoseca.gov. Anyone can submit anonymous tips at (408) 947-STOP.

Read Sharks Sports & Entertainment's full statement bellow:

“Earlier today, we were made aware that a former Jr. Sharks youth hockey coach has been arrested by the San Jose Police Department. This individual has not coached in our program since May 2023 and none of these extremely serious allegations were brought forth to our organization while he was involved with the program. All of the coaches in our youth programs are pre-screened and SafeSport Certified as required by the governing body USA Hockey, and undergo a criminal background check. The safety and well-being of all of our youth participants and their families is our top priority and we intend to cooperate fully and completely with any investigation into this matter.”