Former San Jose Jr. Sharks coach arrested

A former San Jose Jr. Sharks coach has been arrested, Sharks Sports & Entertainment said Friday.

The company did not identify the youth hockey coach or say why he was arrested, but it did say he has not been part of the program since May of this year.

"None of these extremely serious allegations were brought forth to our organization while he was involved with the program," Sharks Sports & Entertainment said in a statement.

The company added that all of the coaches in the youth program are pre-screened and undergo criminal background checks.

“The safety and well-being of all of our youth participants and their families is our top priority and we intend to cooperate fully and completely with any investigation into this matter,” the company said in a statement.

Read Sharks Sports & Entertainment's full statement bellow:

