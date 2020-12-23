Former SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia Named Top Cop in Dallas

Former San Jose Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia has been named the new chief of the Dallas Police Department.

After nearly 30 years with the South Bay department and being credited with rebuilding it after pension reform and an exodus of officers, Garcia's last day was Dec. 12.

"We had a lot of successes in our time here, not only in the almost 29 years I've been here but also in the five years I've been chief," Garcia told NBC Bay Area, speaking still as the San Jose chief. "We've had areas where we can improve; we've made mistakes. But we learned from them, and we'll continue to learn from them, and we will get better as an organization."

San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia is a finalist for the top cop job in Dallas, the chief confirmed Thursday. Damian Trujillo reports.

Garcia was among seven finalists named from a pool of 36 applicants for the Dallas job.

"I'm humbled to be one of seven finalists for this position," he continued, "and there is no way that I would even be in this position if not for the men and women that work in this police department."

Garcia came to San Jose as a young boy from Puerto Rico who eventually became police chief of the 10th largest city in the country. He was hired by the department in February 1992 and became the department's acting chief on Jan. 19, 2016, following the retirement of former chief Larry Esquivel. Garcia was later confirmed as the chief on March 1, 2016.