Free 1-Day COVID-19 Testing Site to be Offered Monday in Mountain View

A one-day, pop-up novel coronavirus testing event will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Rengstorff Park Aquatic Center, 201 South Rengstorff Ave. in Mountain View, city officials announced.

Testing is offered for all and no insurance, appointments, documentation or pre-registration is required.

The event is offered through a partnership between the city and Santa Clara County, which is working to add more testing sites to the northern portion of the county. Planning is being done to offer more north county testing, officials said.

With more businesses reopening, the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health is encouraging more people to get tested.

People who are over 60, have pre-existing health conditions and/or have been around someone who has tested positive, should continue to get tested, officials said, and people working in medical care or working with the public in essential service jobs are encouraged to get tested monthly.

Information on new testing guidelines, testing details and locations are available online at sccFreeTest.org.