French Bulldog Stolen From San Jose Parking Lot

A woman is desperately trying to get her French bulldog back after thieves snatched her puppy from a San Jose parking lot.

The incident occurred Saturday around 7 p.m. at the Target off North First Street.

Quinnesha Powell said she brought her dog into the store while she shopped and thieves grabbed her puppy after she had put it back in her car.

“I see someone peering into the front window and then I see them open the door and take my dog out of my car,” said Powell.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She said that after two men wearing black ski masks took her dog Dolce, she sprang into action, reaching into the suspects’ car and fighting with them in an attempt to retrieve the dog.

She said that's when the suspects drove off dragging her a short distance until she fell, leaving her with scratches on her legs.

“She means the world to me. She is our baby and I have wanted her for a while now,” said Powell.

San Jose police confirm they took a report of the crime and are investigating.

Both police and Powll said there was an officer in the parking lot at the time, but both also say that officer says they didn't see anything.

So far no witnesses have come forward and we have been unable to obtain any of the surveillance video from either the store or parking lot.

Powell is offering a $10,000 reward to get Dolce back.

There have been several French dogs stolen recently around the Bay Area.

In April, four men with handguns forced their way into a man's home in Santa Clara and stole his two French bulldogs. He is still trying to find them.

Powell said she paid more than $8,000 for her AKC registered purebred puppy. But said the money isn't what she's worried about.

“The companionship is priceless, you can't buy that with money,” said Powell.

The woman said she had an appointment to get Dolce microchipped the day after he was taken. Anyone with information should call the San Jose Police Department.