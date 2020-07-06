Gilroy

Gilroy PD Issued 94 Illegal Fireworks Citations During Holiday Weekend

The department responded to a total of 335 calls over the weekend.

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Gilroy Police Department released information regarding almost 100 citations issued over the weekend for illegal fireworks.

According to a statement, the department responded to a total of 335 calls over the weekend, 110 of which were fireworks related.

Officers patrolled the area over the weekend in unmarked vehicles and confiscated illegal fireworks.

Reports of illegal fireworks were mostly made via the Nail'em mobile app and the department's email reporting option.

The Gilroy Police Department asks the public to contact the non-emergency line at 408-846-0350 or email fireworks@citygilroy to report firework violations.

