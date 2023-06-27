Google

Google distances itself from planned drag performance after employee petition

By NBC Bay Area staff

Google is backing away from a company-promoted Pride Month event after receiving backlash from some employees. 

“Pride and Drag Show” featuring popular performer Peaches Christ is underway at Bar Beaux in San Francisco’s Castro District.

A few hundred employees signed a petition opposing the performance saying it disrespects Christians.

Google then removed the show from the internal company events page.

The company released a statement saying in part, “This particular event was booked by and shared within one team without going through our standard events process. While the event organizers have shifted the official team event onsite, the performance will go on at the planned venue – and it’s open to the public, so employees can still attend.” 

