Hermelinda Sapien, head of Center for Employment Training in San Jose, announces retirement

At a time when Latinas were not at the table, Hermelinda Sapien pulled up a chair.

For the last quarter century, she has been the president and CEO at the Center for Employment Training (CET) in San Jose. That’s after 30 years of working for the agency.

Many call her a trailblazer, and many still call her for advice.

She was president and CEO at a time when there were very few women with that title, let alone Latina women.

"It was challenging," she said. "I’m a very respectful person in terms of allowing people to talk and to participate in dialogue. I had to learn to interrupt otherwise I would never say a word."

She was at the table – a table dominated by men – but she would not be intimidated.

"I was firm," she said. "I said, 'Let me finish.'"

She credits her friendship and mentorship from late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez for giving her the tools to fight for others.

"He prepared like no one I know," she said. "Every time we had an anniversary, he was here. And early in the morning he would call me and find out who’s on stage, who’s in the audience."

Today, CET has 11 satellite centers across the country, with training in medical careers, child care and the trades.

The programs have transformed lives, including those of farmworkers looking for a path out of the fields and into better careers.

"Helping farm workers, helping underprivileged people to gain training in the fields that they desire is something that we strive every day to meet," Ed Romero with CET said.

Now, after 55 years at CET, Sapien is handing over the reins.

"It’s time for someone else to come in and bring in new ideas, innovative ways of improving CET and really creating a new vision," she said.

But the champion of Silicon Valley Latina leaders said she won’t be going very far. She’ll still be around, fighting for others and the causes she describes as much bigger than herself.