Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose

San Jose police are looking for the driver of the vehicle that ran over and killed a pedestrian late Friday night.

Police were called at 11:08 p.m. to the 1900 block of Monterey Road, just down the road from The Plant shopping center, for a report of a person down in the road.

Officers determined a vehicle traveling southbound on Monterey Road struck an adult male in the road, then fled the scene. There's evidence a second vehicle may have also hit the man.

Medical personnel declared the victim deceased at the scene.

This was San Jose's 13th fatal collision and the 14th traffic-related death in 2023.

Police ask anyone with information to contact detective Malvido at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654. Anonymous crime tips can also be made using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.