Suspect arrested after home invasion, deadly stabbing in San Jose

An arrest has been made after two people were stabbed – one fatally – when an assailant broke into their San Jose home, police said Tuesday.

On Monday at about 7 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Payne Avenue after someone called the police saying a suspect had broken into their home and was in an altercation with the occupants.

Officers discovered a man and a woman suffering from at least one stab wound each. Both were rushed to the hospital, and the man succumbed to his injuries and died. The woman is expected to survive, according to police.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended nearby.

Detectives believe that the suspect and victims were known to each other. The suspect, who police are not yet identifying, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of murder.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

This was the 28th homicide in San Jose in 2024.