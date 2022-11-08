Elizabeth Holmes

Judge Denies Elizabeth Holmes's Request for a New Trial in Theranos Fraud Case

By NBC Bay Area staff

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday denied Elizabeth Holmes’s motion for a new trial in the fraud case connected to her now-defunct company Theranos, according to court documents.

Holmes was convicted in January of four counts of fraud in connection with the company's false claims of ground-breaking blood-testing technology. Her sentencing will be Nov. 18.

In July, a jury convicted Holmes's former boyfriend and Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani of collaborating with Holmes in a massive fraud involving the blood-testing company.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Balwani was found guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on wildly unreliable blood tests that could have jeopardized their health.

Both Holmes and Balwani face up to 20 years in prison.

This article tagged under:

Elizabeth HolmesTheranos
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us