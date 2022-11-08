Judge Denies Elizabeth Holmes's Request for a New Trial in Theranos Fraud Case

A federal judge on Tuesday denied Elizabeth Holmes’s motion for a new trial in the fraud case connected to her now-defunct company Theranos, according to court documents.
Holmes was convicted in January of four counts of fraud in connection with the company's false claims of ground-breaking blood-testing technology. Her sentencing will be Nov. 18.
In July, a jury convicted Holmes's former boyfriend and Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani of collaborating with Holmes in a massive fraud involving the blood-testing company.
Balwani was found guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on wildly unreliable blood tests that could have jeopardized their health.
Both Holmes and Balwani face up to 20 years in prison.