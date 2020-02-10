Kristi Yamaguchi and Brandi Chastain Headline Woman’s Conference in San Jose

Superstars from sports and business took the stage at a women’s conference at the SAP Center in San Jose just before the Sharks took the ice Monday.

Olympic gold medalist and 2-time Women’s World Cup champion Kristi Yamaguchi as well as 2-time Olympic gold medal winner Brandi Chastain headlined a group at the event put on by NAWBO, National Association of Women Business Owners.

The conference theme was “Women In Sports: Changing The Game” which applied not only on the athletes’ experiences but also how to broaden skills to expand into other endeavors.

In fact, both Yamaguchi and Chastain joined the audience in expressing admiration for the other panelists Dr. Joan Olof, a surgeon who pioneered shoes that are fashionable as well as supportive and Toni Julian, a health and nutrition expert who also markets protein meals and protein bars.

The moderator was coach Jill Wesley, NFL and TEDx Speaker from the Bay Area who works with groups that help athletes develop verbal skills.

The conference drew a large enthusiastic crowd that had a chance to ask questions about raising children who are into sports, living a balanced life and pursuing goals.