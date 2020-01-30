Man Found Shot in San Jose Parking Lot; Suspect Still At-Large

A shooting in San Jose early Thursday morning has left one man with life-threatening injuries, and the suspect is still on the loose, police said.

At around 1:20 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue, at Southwest Expressway, where they found a man who appeared to be the victim of a shooting, authorities confirmed.

According to police, the victim, who was found in a vehicle, was taken to a local hospital.

No suspects have been identified. The shooting is under investigation.