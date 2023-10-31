Illegal fireworks may have caused fire in Morgan Hill

Firefighters battled a brush fire in Morgan Hill Tuesday night.

It broke out in an empty lot along Central Avenue, not far from where families were out trick-or-treating for Halloween.

Fire crews contained it and no one was hurt.

It's unclear exactly what caused the fire, but neighbors said they heard an explosion that sounded like a firework going off there.

Cal Fire has not confirmed the cause.