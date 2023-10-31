Morgan Hill

Illegal fireworks may have caused fire in Morgan Hill

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters battled a brush fire in Morgan Hill Tuesday night.

It broke out in an empty lot along Central Avenue, not far from where families were out trick-or-treating for Halloween.

Fire crews contained it and no one was hurt.

It's unclear exactly what caused the fire, but neighbors said they heard an explosion that sounded like a firework going off there. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Cal Fire has not confirmed the cause.

This article tagged under:

Morgan Hill
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us