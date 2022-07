A brush fire has prompted evacuation orders in Morgan Hill Friday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The fire is burning in the area Sleepy Valley Road and Armsby Lane.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for Armsby Lane to Sycamore Avenue, Hardy Lane and Tohara Way, Cal Fire said.

An evacuation center has been set up on the Morgan Hill Community Center at 17000 Monterey Rd.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.