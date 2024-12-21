‘Tis the season: After school program in East San Jose gives back to those in need

The Mt. Pleasant Elementary School District's After School (MPAS) program in East San Jose did its part to make sure low-income families and unhoused residents had gifts this Christmas.

It was all spearheaded by MPAS program coordinator Daniel Patton, who posted a video on social media calling for donations.

“We want everybody to have a merry Christmas, the holidays is to give back, and if you’re fortunate enough to do so, give back,” he said.

This Christmas, dozens of families donated blankets, gloves, hats, jackets, and other items that would help residents stay warm this holiday season.

And the gifts were wrapped by students from the Mount Pleasant Elementary School District.

“We’re wrapping gifts for the less fortunate, to help them out. It feels really good,” said fifth grade student Zaurhea Lopez.

Patton said it’s a tradition he started with his grandparents 25 years ago, and it was eventually inherited by the school district.

He said that every year the donations grow more and more, but so does the number of families that need help.

“I always wanted to give back to the community, my grandfather and grandmother were very big on that. It warms my heart, makes me feel special and hopefully they're smiling down on me, and you know, to keep their honor going and their memory,” said Patton. “Our community needs it and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This year, with the help of Santa Clara County, they were also able to give away 20 bikes to students and unhoused residents at St. James Park.

A gesture that for Inocencio Zúniga is priceless. He said it’s been tough to get back on his feet after the pandemic.

He said he has no family in the Bay Area, but the moment MPAS leaders gave him some holiday cheer, they became his family.

All of this was possible thanks to Patton, who with a simple video was able to touch the hearts of the community.

District board member Melissa Got-Lopez, and other MPAS leaders, recognize the impact these types of events have on East San José -- a community that often gets overlooked.

“Mr. Patton is very good at being able to network with the other groups and I really appreciate understanding what the spirit is of the season and being able to help everyone,” she said.

This after school program doesn’t just offer extracurriculars, but a sense of belonging. A lot of the leaders, including Reymundo Padilla, were once those little kids, now overseeing and passing on these traditions.

“It's great because I was a former student of this program too, in this school. It feels like a full circle, just being with a former leader of mine Danny Patton as well, and being with kids that I've grown up with as well. Just to see them all happy, in a cohesive unit it's pretty amazing," said Padilla.

A sentiment Mount Pleasant Elementary School District leaders and families feel proud to be part of -- the beauty that comes out of this community in East San Jose.

“It feels like we’re shining a light on a community that doesn’t get looked at a lot, so just to do this and just to bring awareness to, hey we’re not just a bad side of town so it’s pretty nice,” said Padilla.

For Patton, this yearly gift drive is not only about the blankets, scarves, toys or bikes, but it’s about instilling a sense of belonging, community and unity --- all sentiments Zúniga felt as he was handed over what he says is the best Christmas gift he’s ever received.

In total, MPAS collected more than 300 gifts. They were able to help out 60 families and dozens of unhoused residents. What they weren’t able to give out at St. James Park, they dropped off at a shelter in downtown San Jose.