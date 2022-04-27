New Video Appears to Show Suspect of San Jose Kidnapping Minutes Before Baby Was Taken

Additional video showing the San Jose kidnapping of baby Brandon has surfaced, showing more pieces to the puzzle trying to decipher how events unfolded.

A neighbor shared exclusive video with NBC Bay Area, and the footage shows the person who took the baby leaving the apartment and walking away with the child in hand.

The footage also shows what appears to be Brandon's grandmother moving the baby carrier out of a truck.

Shortly after, another woman who is believed to be a family friend that police believe conspired to kidnap Brandon, is seen looking through the bed of the truck right before the baby was taken.

A different neighbor's camera shows a man walking off with a carrier in which Brandon was being taken, police say.

"I was like 'there has to be something else going on'," said Juan, a neighbor.

Juan is relieved the baby was found safe but is also anxious to learn why Brandon was kidnapped.

"Because its just like, no one just comes and steals a baby out of the house, you know?", he said.

Brandon's family say they're grateful to be reunited safely with their baby.

His grandmother told NBC Bay Area and sister station Telemundo Area de la Bahia in an exclusive video, she leaned on prayer to get through the past few days.

"Thanking God first and furthermost, and to everyone that collaborated," grandmother Victoria Mejia said.

As the family now tries to recover, investigators continue to try to reveal why three people conspired to kidnap Brandon and what happened in the 20 hours he was gone.

Neighbors in the area say this kidnapping has made them a little more vigilant, especially with their kids.