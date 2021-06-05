San Jose

No Suspect in San Jose's 19th Homicide of 2021

By Bay City News

San Jose officers who responded to a report Friday evening that someone had been shot near 4100 The Woods Drive found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound -- but did not identify a suspect.

The victim of San Jose's 19th homicide in 2021 was pronounced dead at the scene, San Jose Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

Police did not release his name, and they have not made any arrests in the case, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.

