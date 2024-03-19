Officer shoots, kills armed suspect in Campbell domestic violence response

A police officer in Campbell shot and killed an armed suspect early Tuesday morning during a domestic violence response, according to the police department.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Campbell officers responded to the 1800 block of South Bascom Avenue on a report of a potential domestic violence incident at a residence, police said.

Officers met with the victim outside the home, but her children remained inside with the suspect, later identified as Miguel Agustin Nava Gomez, 31, of Campbell, police said.

The victim had a restraining order against Gomez, who had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

About an hour after responding, Campbell officers contacted Gomez, who disobeyed police instructions and fired shots at officers, police said. One Campbell officer returned fire, hitting Gomez, who later died at the scene.

Per protocol, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and Campbell Police Investigations Division are investigating the police shooting.