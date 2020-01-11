San Jose

1 Hurt in Freeway Shooting in San Jose

The victim was taken to a hospital due to injuries caused by shattered glass.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A freeway shooting in San Jose resulted in one person transported to the hospital. CHP is still looking for a suspect. (January 11, 2020)

One person was injured in a shooting on Highway 101 in San Jose Saturday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. on southbound Hwy 101 just south of Hellyer Avenue.

CHP said the victim's vehicle was driving in the fast lane of the highway when the suspect's vehicle approached almost hitting the other car.

Shortly after, the suspect began shooting at the victim's car several times.

Upon arrival to the scene, CHP realized the suspect's vehicle was gone and the victim's vehicle was shot out. The victim was taken to a hospital due to injuries caused by shattered glass.

CHP is actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

