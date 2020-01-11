1 Hurt in Freeway Shooting in San Jose

One person was injured in a shooting on Highway 101 in San Jose Saturday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. on southbound Hwy 101 just south of Hellyer Avenue.

CHP said the victim's vehicle was driving in the fast lane of the highway when the suspect's vehicle approached almost hitting the other car.

Shortly after, the suspect began shooting at the victim's car several times.

Upon arrival to the scene, CHP realized the suspect's vehicle was gone and the victim's vehicle was shot out. The victim was taken to a hospital due to injuries caused by shattered glass.

CHP is actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.