San Jose Police officers responded to a shooting in Alviso Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, authorities said the shooting took place near Trinity Dr. in Alviso and one person was injured.

No details were provided about the extent of the injuries.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Trinity Park Dr in Alviso. One confirmed victim, unknown extent of injuries. Please avoid the area of N 1st St and Trinity Park Dr. pic.twitter.com/19LIH9aW7G — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 21, 2020

The public is advised to avoid the area of N 1st St and Trinity Park Dr.

No further details were provided.