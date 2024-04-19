Palo Alto

Palo Alto police abuse audit made public

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

It took six years to see an independent police auditor report on the incident where a team of Palo Alto police officers came to the home of Gustavo Alvarez -- suspected of driving on a suspended license.

Alvarez is grabbed by officers, and Sergeant Wayne Benitez is seen slamming his head into the windshield. 

“It was a low point for the department,” Michael Gennaco of the Palo Alto Independent Police Auditor’s Office said.

The office said administrative reviews slowed the process, but says Sergeant Benitez and other officers caused the major delay by essentially hiding the uniform camera tape for more than a year.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The IPA is recommending mandatory police procedures so citizen claims, such as Alvarez’s, are investigated quickly.

“If there had been, I think, the use of force certainly would have been detected and the department would have been in better shape because they would have been able to identify and respond through an internal investigation,” said Gennaco.

INVESTIGATIVE Nov 21, 2023

Former Palo Alto PD officer pleads guilty to misdemeanors after slamming man's head into car windshield

East Palo Alto Jan 13, 2023

East Palo Alto Police Officer Shot During Struggle With Suspect

Alvarez’s attorney, Cody Salfen, says the audit validates Alvarez’s claim but wants procedure changes police must follow since the city allowed Benitez to retire with his pension and took too long to take action against other officers.

“The Palo Alto Police Department is incapable of investigating themselves in considering an objective and justice ridden outcome,” Salfen said. 

Salfen points out even though Alvarez got a money settlement, he wants the audit to do more to stop police violence.

“You’re going to have residual trauma and stress that lasts, perhaps, throughout the victim’s life. For Mister Alvarez that rings true absolutely,” Salfen said. 

The audit will be presented to the city council in the first week of May and the auditor’s office says the police department will have to be there to discuss the report and especially the recommendations.

This article tagged under:

Palo Alto
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us