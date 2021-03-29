Parking Fees to Resume at Regional Park Facilities in San Jose

Parking fees at regional park facilities in San Jose will resume on April 1, city officials said.

The fees were suspended at the start of the pandemic a year ago by the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services, in an effort to encourage residents to get outdoors.

Facilities affected include Almaden Lake Regional Park, Alum Rock Park, Happy Hollow Park and Zoo, Kelley Park, Japanese Friendship Garden, and Lake Cunningham Regional Park. At Alum Rock Park, the Penitencia Creek Road entrance lot, Eagle Rock and Rustic Lands lots will remain free, as they were before the pandemic.

The fees help support parks maintenance and operations staff, said Avi Yotam, interim deputy director for the parks agency.

Staff will continue monitoring all public health orders to keep park guests and employees informed about how to protect themselves while enjoying outdoor recreation.

The department reminds park users to wear face coverings within six feet of someone who is not a member of your household, keep a six-foot distance from others, and to stay home if they are sick.

Parking fees are $6 per day, and subject to change. Discount cards and hangtags issued from April 2019 through March 2020 will be honored to receive a full year of value.

For more information, visit bit.ly/prnsreopens .