2 people found dead inside Los Altos home

Two people were found dead in a Los Altos residence Tuesday, according to police.

At about 1:20 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of West Edith Avenue to carry out a welfare check. Once inside, police discovered the bodies of two people who were deceased.

As of Tuesday night, the cause of death is unknown and the identities of the people have not been confirmed, police said.

This is an active investigation. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the Los Altos Police Department at (650) 947-2770. To remain anonymous, please call the tip line at (650) 947-2774.