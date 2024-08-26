Beloved ‘Pirate of Morgan Hill' Rich Firato dies at 64

Rich Firato, known as the "Pirate of Morgan Hill," died last Thursday. He was 64.

Firato was known for creating his very own pirate paradise in his Morgan Hill backyard.

He spent more than two decades transforming his property, which featured shipwreck scenes, treasure chests and even a pirate ship.

Inspired to share his creation with members of his community, Firato opened his home up to free tours.

Just this year, he started welcoming in school groups for field trips. Students learned about Morgan Hill history and local geology.

Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner said Firato's death leaves a hole in the community.

"He just had a big heart for people and really had a big heart for the community of Morgan Hill," Turner said. "It's a terrible loss for the community. It has left a void already. The impact of his loss is well known throughout not just Morgan Hill but all of south county. He was that generous. He made such an impact on such a regional basis. People knew him, loved him. So much appreciated him. It's been a dark and sad day for Morgan Hill."

Firato's family is asking anyone wanting to pay their respects to give a donation to the Morgans Cove Foundation to keep his legacy alive.