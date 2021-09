A small aircraft crashed Monday near the Palo Alto Airport, authorities confirm.

The incident was reported around 1:50 p.m. and the Palo Alto Fire Department said the pilot was able to exit the aircraft.

According to a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the incident.

The aircraft was identified as a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.