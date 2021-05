Police closed Kooser Road in San Jose between Camden Avenue and Ardmore Way following a fatal hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The collision occurred at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Kooser Road, according to a Tweet from San Jose Police Department.

2/ This collision is being investigated as a hit and run. This is traffic fatality number 16 for 2021.



Press release forthcoming.



TOC: 9:55 PM. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 5, 2021

This marks the city's 16th traffic fatality in 2021.

No further details about the incident were provided.