Shooting in Downtown San Jose Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

San Jose police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on the 900 block of E. Santa Clara St. and initially, police reported one man was left with life-threatening injuries and another with non life-threatening injures.

Just after 9:30 p.m., SJPD tweeted that one of the men died and the case is now considered a homicide.

San Jose police added that this is the city's 15th homicide this year.

The victims' identities have not been released at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.