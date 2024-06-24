Suspect arrested after police standoff in San Jose

A suspect was taken into custody after being in a standoff with San Jose police for hours Monday.
The incident was reported in the area of N. First and E. Rosemary streets at around 9:30 a.m.
Officers said on social media that they were "investigating a disturbance" and one man involved is "believed to be armed with a firearm and is refusing to exit."
The suspect was taken into custody at around 1:30 p.m. "without incident," police said on X.
They also said a firearm was located at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
