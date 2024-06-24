Suspect arrested after police standoff in San Jose

A suspect was taken into custody after being in a standoff with San Jose police for hours Monday.

The incident was reported in the area of N. First and E. Rosemary streets at around 9:30 a.m.

Officers said on social media that they were "investigating a disturbance" and one man involved is "believed to be armed with a firearm and is refusing to exit."

The suspect was taken into custody at around 1:30 p.m. "without incident," police said on X.

They also said a firearm was located at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

