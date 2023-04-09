San Jose

Demonstrators Rally at San Jose City Hall Over Abortion Rights

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new conflict is heating up in the battle over abortion rights this weekend, with small demonstrations held in a number of cities across the U.S., including in San Jose.

A federal judge in Texas issued a ruling Friday that would stop the use of a commonly used abortion pill nationwide. The suspension doesn’t go into effect just yet, and the Biden administration is vowing to appeal.

Near San Jose City Hall, about a dozen demonstrators held signs with a unified message.

This article tagged under:

San Joseabortion
