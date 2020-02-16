Rancho San Antonio Preserve Closed After Minor Was Injured by Animal on Trail

Rancho San Antonio Preserve in Santa Clara County is temporarily closed after a minor was injured by an animal while walking on trail, authorities confirmed.

Midpen Open Space tweeted the park is closed to allow the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to investigate the incident.

Rancho is temporarily closed to allow Fish & Wildlife to investigate: a child sustained minor injuries while walking on a trail by an animal suspected to be a mountain lion. Avoid the area to allow officials to work safely. — Midpen Open Space (@MidpenOpenSpace) February 16, 2020

The public is being asked to avoid the area to let officials work safely.

According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the incident happened at around 10 a.m. Sunday when a Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District ranger provided first aid to the child. It happened about two miles away from the main parking area.

The child was released to the parents after being treated.

Various organizations including the Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve, along with Midpeninsula rangers are investigating the incident and attempting to identify the animal.

After the animal is located and identified, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife determine what action to take.

Officials say seeing a mountain lion is rare and "very unusual". Park visitors are urged to remain vigilant when in mountain lion territory.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has only confirmed 16 mountain lion attacks on humans since 1986.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.