Rancho San Antonio Preserve

Rancho San Antonio Preserve Closed After Minor Was Injured by Animal on Trail

The child was released to the parents after being treated.

Getty Images

Rancho San Antonio Preserve in Santa Clara County is temporarily closed after a minor was injured by an animal while walking on trail, authorities confirmed.

Midpen Open Space tweeted the park is closed to allow the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to investigate the incident.

The public is being asked to avoid the area to let officials work safely.

According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the incident happened at around 10 a.m. Sunday when a Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District ranger provided first aid to the child. It happened about two miles away from the main parking area.

Local

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Coronavirus Fears Impact Oakland Chinatown Business

Making It in the Bay Feb 13

Making It in the Bay: The Reality of Living in Vehicles

The child was released to the parents after being treated.

Various organizations including the Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve, along with Midpeninsula rangers are investigating the incident and attempting to identify the animal.

After the animal is located and identified, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife determine what action to take.

Officials say seeing a mountain lion is rare and "very unusual". Park visitors are urged to remain vigilant when in mountain lion territory.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has only confirmed 16 mountain lion attacks on humans since 1986.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Rancho San Antonio PreserveSanta Clara County
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us