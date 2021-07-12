San Jose

Residential Fire in West San Jose Displaces Family of 6

By Bay City News

A residential fire that broke out Monday morning in west San Jose displaced a family of six. 

Around 11:20 a.m., San Jose received multiple calls of smoke from a single structure in the 5300 block of Eileen Drive, San Jose fire spokesperson Erica Ray said. 

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they were able to keep the fire to the structure of origin in 30 minutes. 

The flames did not burn any of the rooms, however water and smoke damage, along with the power and gas being shut off, make the home temporarily uninhabitable. 

The family of four adults and two children declined help from the American Red Cross and will stay with family temporarily.  

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

