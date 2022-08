An old-school shopping center in San Jose is getting a long-promised makeover.

Cambrian Village, best known for its carousel sign, was built in the 1950s and hasn't changed much.

On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council approved a dramatic redesign combining shopping with residential units.

It includes 300 apartments, about four-dozen single-family homes, and 25 townhomes, some of them affordable. It also includes a hotel and a 50-unit senior center.