Two pedestrians were hit by a car in the area of Larkspur Canyon Drive and Stoney Creek Place in San Jose Monday.

The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m.

One pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and the other non life-threatening injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

