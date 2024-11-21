Experience San Jose's Christmas in the Park in the comfort of your own car

Thursday night is opening night for San Jose's Christmas in the Park drive-thru edition.

The format is a newer tradition that is giving life to one of the city's oldest traditions.

The drive-thru experience was born out of necessity during the pandemic when people couldn't gather at Christmas in the Park downtown directly.

Organizers created a mile-long light show set to music through History Park.

Organizers said it was a hit, so they turned it into a way for people to get festive while raising funds to keep Christmas in the Park in downtown San Jose free and open to all.

“In our downtown park, we have over 700,000 visitors," Christmas in the Park Managing Director Debbie Degutis said. "It’s the largest event in San Jose, and it’s free, and we’re a nonprofit. So our drive-thru is how we keep the lights on downtown. So when people ask how to help Christmas in the Park, the very best way to help us and get something out of it is to buy a ticket for our drive-thru.”

Drive-thru Christmas in the Park opens on Thursday night at History Park San Jose and runs through New Year's Day. The event is supported by the donation from Valeta and TJ Rodgers.

Monday through Thursday, admission is $25 per car, and from Friday to Saturday, admission is $30 per car – no matter how many people are in the car.

New this year, Sundays are bikes only. For $10, you can ride around as long as you'd like.

Get tickets at christmasinthepark.com