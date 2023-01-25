San Jose

San Jose City Council Appoints Domingo Candelas to Fill Vacant Seat

By Stephen Ellison

The San Jose City Council during a special meeting late Tuesday night appointed Domingo Candelas to fill the vacant District 8 council seat.

On a 7-2 final vote, Candelas was appointed to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who is now Santa Clara County's District 1 supervisor.

The council held a series of votes to whittle down the field to five candidates. The final vote came down to Candelas, who got seven votes, and Salvador Alvarez, an executive analyst for the city, who got the other two votes.

Candelas, a graduate of San Jose State University, is the director of Local Government Affairs at Stanford University and previously held a similar position with Valley Water.

The City Council also is expected this week to appoint a new member to fill the District 10 seat vacated by Mayor Matt Mahan.

