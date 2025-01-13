Driver arrested in suspected San Jose fatal DUI hit and run

A pedestrian was hit and killed late Sunday night in San Jose, and the driver was arrested as he was leaving the scene, according to police.

At about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Lincoln Avenue and Lonus Road in San Jose on a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

A man driving a 2014 white Acura SUV was traveling northbound on Lincoln just south of Lonus Road when he struck a man crossing Lincoln outside of any marked crosswalks, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers found the driver leaving the scene, pulled him over and arrested him on suspicion of DUI, police said. The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.

It's the second fatal crash and second traffic death in San Jose this year. It's also the second pedestrian death of the year.

The identity was not released and pending notification of family.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Detective DelliCarpini of the SJPD's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov. Tips can be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.