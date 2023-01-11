San Jose New Year's Day Shooting Turns Fatal, Arrest Made

San Jose police on Tuesday made an arrest in a New Year's Day shooting that days later turned fatal, marking the city's first homicide of 2023, the police department said Wednesday.

The suspect was not identified, and the motive and circumstances of the shooting were under investigation, police said.

At about 6:10 p.m. Jan. 1, officers responded to the 400 block of West San Carlos Street on a report of a person shot, police said. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Monday, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A suspect was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of homicide. He will be identified in the coming days, police said.

The victim's identity will be released after the coroner's office notifies next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Ramirez of the SJPD's Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov or 4201@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-5283. Anonymous tips can sent via P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.