San Jose firefighters visit boy with autism at center of ‘nuisance' lawsuit

San Jose firefighters surprised a boy with autism who's at the center of an unusual lawsuit with a special visit Monday evening.

The crew from Station No. 3 stopped by to see Zeek, who is non-verbal and has a severe form of autism, and his family.

"It was amazing," Zeek's mother, Serena Arvayo, said. "I'm so thankful and grateful for the outpour of support that we've received. It was awesome that they came by. Zeek really, really loved it."

Zeek's family is being sued by an ex-neighbor. The lawsuit is asking for a court to declare the child a "nuisance."

Arvayo said she had to move her son out of the home they shared with his grandparents because a neighbor complained about the noise coming from the backyard.

She said the noise was Zeek’s grunting – the only vocal sound he’s able to produce.

The family now only returns to visit the grandparents.

The lawsuit also says there are frequent loud parties at the home with amplified music.

The neighbor’s lawyer said the complaint speaks for itself.

Arvayo has filed a countersuit, claiming her family has suffered emotional distress, and is asking for the harassment to stop.