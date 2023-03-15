San Jose Police Seek Driver Who Injured Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run

San Jose police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver who struck a pedestrian last week before fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run collision happened at about 7 p.m. on March 9 in the area of Tully Road and Flint Avenue, according to police.

Police said the driver of a pickup truck was turning westbound onto Tully Road from southbound Flint Avenue when they struck the pedestrian, a man, as he was crossing lanes of traffic on southbound Tully Road.

The pedestrian, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck, police said. He was helping a family in a disabled vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is a four-door pickup truck, possibly white or light colored, police said. A model, make and year wasn't immediately known.

San Jose police released surveillance video showing the collision. Warning: some viewers may find the video disturbing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Aldinger (#4183) at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

People wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP or via www.svcrimestoppers.org