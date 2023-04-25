San Jose PD Busts Illegal Drug and Gambing Ring at 7 Underground Casinos

San Jose police detectives last week busted a large-scale illegal drug and gambling ring after raiding multiple underground casinos across the city, the police department announced Tuesday.

Detectives from SJPD's Burglary Prevention Unit on April 20 served warrants at six locations in San Jose and one in Los Banos that were operating as underground casinos, police said.

Multiple people were arrested, but detectives identified only 43-year-old San Jose resident Chuong Ho as the primary suspect and mastermind behind the operation.

Other illegal activities at the underground casinos included drug dealing and consumption as well as buying and selling stolen goods, police said. Authorities recovered more than $285,000 in cash, dozens of illegal gambling machines, 11 guns, more than 8 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine, 500 MDMA pills and more than 2,000 pieces of stolen mail.

The raids occurred at the following San Jose locations: the 2000 block of Whittington Drive; the 1000 block of Commercial Court; the 400 block of East Williams Street; the 200 block of Prairiewood Court; the 3000 block of Capewood Lane; and the 1800 block of Harbor View Avenue.

The seventh location was in the 21000 block of Ingomar Grade in Los Banos, police said.

Ho and others arrested were booked into Santa Clara County Jail for various felony criminal charges.