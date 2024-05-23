California DMV moves more services online to reduce office wait times

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is moving more of its services online in an effort to shorten the lines at the agency's offices, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Wednesday.

The DMV is also offering an "improved" online experience that will be faster, easier and personalized, the governor's office said.

"The state is increasing government efficiency and continuing to deliver critical services for Californians," Newsom said in a statement. "As part of these efforts, we are making more resources available at peoples’ fingertips and offering a faster and easier online experience at the DMV."

Shorter lines at DMV offices could be seen as soon as June 3. That's when the following DMV transactions can only be completed online or at DMV self-service kiosks, which can be found at DMV offices and retail locations such as grocery stores.

Simple vehicle registration renewals that are not past the due date

Driver’s license renewals that do not require an in-person visit

Requests for copies of vehicle registration records, which show a vehicle’s ownership history

Requests for copies of driver’s license records, which show a driver’s history

Replacing a lost or stolen driver’s license/identification card

The expanded online services could reduce DMV office trips by about 200,000 customers a month, the governor's office said.

"We don’t want our customers to have to wait for service, and they don’t have to," DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement. "The DMV is becoming a mobile-first operation, and simple renewals are easy self-help transactions that don’t require an office visit. Just go online. It will save you time, and it will save time for the Californians in our offices who need to be there. We have also shortened the time it takes to receive vehicle stickers and driver’s licenses. In most cases, you’ll have your item in less than two weeks."