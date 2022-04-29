San Jose Kidnapping Suspects Returning to Court Friday

Two suspects charged in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby in San Jose are scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing Friday afternoon.

Jose Roman Portillo and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez were arraigned Thursday on kidnapping, felony burglary and conspiracy charges and are being held without bail.

Ramirez, 43, was arrested in the kidnapping of Brandon Cuellar along with Baldomeo Sandoval and Portillo, who police said entered the family’s second-floor San Jose apartment on Monday and took the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

Sandoval, who the baby's mother has said is Ramirez’s husband, was released without charges Thursday, San Jose police officials said in a statement.

Two surveillance video clips appear to show Portillo before and after the kidnapping. The first clip appears to show him walking toward the apartment with a baby carrier. The second clip appears to show him walking away from the residence with Brandon in the baby carrier.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said evidence shows Portillo and Ramirez plotted to snatch Brandon from his grandmother's care. Police said the motive for the kidnapping is still under investigation.

Brandon, who was found at Portillo's apartment, was checked out at a hospital and determined to be uninjured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Senior Investigative Reporter Stephen Stock has an updated timeline of the kidnapping of 3-month-old baby Brandon Cuellar in San Jose.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen spoke about the charges filed against two suspects in connection with the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby in San Jose.