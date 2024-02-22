San Jose man, 89, dies nearly two weeks after vehicle hit him

An 89-year-old man struck by a vehicle in San Jose earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, police said Wednesday.

The collision was reported shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the intersection of Story Road and Galahad Avenue.

Investigators determined the man, identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office as San Jose resident Victor Siqueiros, was walking north in the east crosswalk against a red light when he was hit by a 2015 white Honda Civic traveling east on Story Road through a green light, according to police.

Siqueiros was taken to a hospital and died there Tuesday. San Jose police said the Honda driver stayed at the scene following the collision and cooperated with investigators.

The fatal collision is the ninth so far in 2024 on San Jose's streets.