San Jose Mayor Supports Bill to Allow Speed Cameras

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is among those leading the charge to use technology to crack down on speeding drivers.

Liccardo testified Monday afternoon before the California State Assembly Transportation Committee supporting a bill that would allow San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland and other California cities to put up cameras to track speeders.

It's a pilot program which would help police enforce speed limits on busy streets.

The bill would also allow the DMV to issue fines to drivers who get caught speeding.